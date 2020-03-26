PPE equipment distributed to Fredericktown police officers

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department does not want to alarm residents when officers respond to an emergency.
The officer arriving on the scene will look a little different because of some new safety gear they are wearing.
The new gear is to help to protect officers from COVID-19.
A photograph, posted on the department’s Facebook page, shows an officer wearing a medical face shield attached to a helmet. The officer is also wearing what appears to be a large face mask and black disposable gloves.
The police department said the gear is their new Personal Protection Equipment (PEE).
They even joked about their appearance by stating, “They’re not coming to your home to fix your husband’s below par welding job.”
Many in the posted in the comments that the gear was not scary, it just made the officer look much taller.
