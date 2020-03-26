Patchy Fog this Morning

Light patchy fog will be possible again this morning. Winds will start to pick up out of the south today and will be breezy with gusts up to 30mph. Partly cloudy skies, for some northern counties, to mostly sunny skies and very warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A few of our southern counties may even get into the low 80s by the afternoon!
Portions of the Heartland are very close to and/or under a risk of severe weather over the next few days....
Tonight, northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois may have rain/storms into early Friday morning. there is a small risk for a strong/severe storm with hail being the primary hazard. Isolated rain/storm may be possible Friday during the day. The evening into early Saturday morning is when we will still watch for stronger storms. As of now , there is another big threat Saturday of severe storms.
Temps stay in the 70s through Saturday and cooling back into the 60s by Sunday.
-Lisa
