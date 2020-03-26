Paducah extends application deadline for Grant-in-Aid Program

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is extending the application deadline for the Grant-in-Aid Program for non-profit agencies and for agencies providing a municipal service that meets the needs of the City.
The new application deadline is June 30 instead of March 31.
The Grant-in-Aid Categories are:
- Core Services Grant which is for agencies that provide a municipal service including but not limited to transportation, animal control, parks and recreation, and economic development.
- Quality of Life Grant that is for non-profit agencies that provide programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for the residents of Paducah.
- Quality of Life Micro Grant. This grant is for non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents. The grant request is limited to $5000 or less.
- Catalyst Grant created for non-profit agencies desiring to launch a new program or project that requires an infusion of financial support to start or expedite the process.
- Board of Commissioners Advocacy Grant which is for non-profit agencies that were not selected by the Grant-in-Aid-Review Panel but completed the application process.
Agencies that received funding in the past WILL need to submit applications.
Visit http://paducahky.gov/grant-aid-application for application guidelines and forms. Each grant is for agencies that are 501(c)(3) organizations, except for the Core Services Grant.
