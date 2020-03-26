Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Federal, state task force will fight fraud during outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal and state law enforcement agencies in Kentucky will be on the lookout for scammers seeking to profit during the coronavirus outbreak. They are forming a coronavirus task force to investigate and prosecute fraud cases. The Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force will be a partnership of U.S. Attorneys, the FBI and Kentucky's Attorney General. The task force will look into coronavirus-related fake cures, medical supply scams and charity scams, among other potential crimes.
JUDGE MISCONDUCT-COMMISSION
Hearing delayed for judge accused of misconduct
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A hearing for a suspended Kentucky judge accused of misconduct has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry had been set to appear in a northern Kentucky courtroom on April 20 for her misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission is investigating nine misconduct charges against Gentry, accusing her of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. Gentry has denied the allegations. The Kentucky Enquirer reported the postponement came after Gentry's attorneys argued in court documents that a delay was needed because the pandemic has made it difficult to collect interviews and information for the hearing. A new date wasn't immediately set.
COLD CASE-ARRESTS
Kentucky State Police: 3 men charged in 1989 slaying
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say three men have been indicted on charges related to a slaying nearly three decades ago. The agency said in a statement that authorities arrested Shawn F. Satchwell, Curtis Wade Sharon and Ricky H. Asher on Friday. News outlets report the three were accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, who was found dead in his Gallatin County mobile home in 1989. State Police said investigators following up on new leads recently identified the suspects. A Gallatin County grand jury on Friday indicted Satchwell on a murder charge, Sharon on complicity to murder charge and Asher on a charge of facilitation to murder.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL QUESTIONS
Fears for civil rights mount amid fight against coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — Growing numbers of Americans say state and federal governments are starting to trample civil rights in the name of public health during the coronavirus outbreak. Those already making that case include a church-goer in New Hampshire who filed a lawsuit arguing that prohibitions against large gatherings violate her religious rights. Most civil libertarians are concerned but aren't yet sounding alarm bells. Public health lawyer Larry Gostin says measures to date aren't draconian. But he says he fears leaders could resort to increasingly harsh methods that cross constitutional bounds if the crisis drags on.
MISSING TEEN-REMAINS FOUND
Police: Kentucky teen's remains found 10 years later in Ohio
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the remains of a Northern Kentucky teenager who went missing almost 10 years ago have been found. Paige Johnson was 17 years old when she was last seen at a party with friends on Sept. 23, 2010. Kentucky's Covington police said Johnson's body was found Sunday near Williamsburg Township, Ohio, about 30 miles east of where she was last seen. Ohio's Clermont County Sheriff's office said someone called 911 on Sunday and reported seeing human remains. Investigators searched the area for two days and recovered the body. A cause of death hasn't been determined.
AP-US-COAL'S-LAST-STAND-IN-PARADISE
Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — A coal plant in western Kentucky has shut down, marking a defeat for coal, President Trump and other top politicians who tried to keep it open. Last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the last coal boiler at the Paradise Fossil Plant. In February, the plant burned its last load of coal. The closure is the latest in a slew of coal plant shutdowns that's making it tougher for the industry to bounce back. Since 2010, 500 coal burning units, or boilers, at power plants have been shut down, and no U.S. utility big or small has plans to build a new coal-burning plant.