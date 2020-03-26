Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
As virus cases surge, Kansas wants people home, feds to act
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top health official is frustrated with people looking to get around local stay-at-home orders meant to check the spread of the coronavirus, while Gov. Laura Kelly has an issue with the federal government. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped Wednesday by about 30 in a single day and approached 130 with three COVID-19-related deaths. State health secretary Lee Norman said he expects the number to approach 400 by the end of March and that makes social distancing and self-isolating important. Kelly said the U.S. government should “get their act together” and require industries to manufacture medical supplies.
KANSAS ATHLETICS-LAWSUIT
Court filing: Kansas coach 'encouraged' NCAA rule violations
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing that it has evidence former football coach David Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the University of Kansas. The memo was filed by the university's lawyers in January and unsealed this past week. It says those alleged violations has “resulted in several hundred thousand" dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the filing includes transcripts of interviews with players and members of the football staff that that the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty.
MASSAGE THERAPIST-KANSAS ATHLETES
Kansas massage therapist accused of misconduct with athletes
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas authorities are alleging a massage therapist already facing a child sex charge also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes, including unwanted touching during massages. Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the incidents involving Shawn P. O'Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct. His attorney says he was unaware of university's statement and had no comment on it. He said his client is innocent of the earlier child sex charge.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT DEATH
Man dies in accident at Tyson Meats plant in western Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Garden City man died at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in western Kansas. Finney County authorities say Kendrick Gregory was injured early Monday at the plant in Garden City. The sheriff's office says Gregory was doing maintenance on an assembly line when he apparently was pulled up by his harness against a take-away belt. A co-worker was able to cut Gregory free. He died later at a Garden City hospital. The investigation is continuing.
TROOPER SHOT-OKLAHOMA
Man killed, Oklahoma trooper wounded after shootings
FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed one man and wounded two others, including a state trooper, in northeast Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a joint statement that 48-year-old Edwin Ball was taken into custody early Wednesday after barricading himself inside his home in Fairland. They say Ball shot and killed 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell and wounded a second man Tuesday before barricading himself inside his home. The release says a trooper who arrived on the scene was hit in the eye with a shotgun pellet while setting up a perimeter. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
SUPREME COURT-INSANITY DEFENSE
Supreme Court rules states can bar insanity defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says states can prevent criminal defendants from pleading insanity without violating their constitutional rights. The decision Monday could prompt states across the country to toughen standards for defendants who wish to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. The justices' 6-3 decision came in a case from Kansas, where James Kraig Kahler was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, two teenage daughters and his wife's grandmother. Kahler wanted to mount an insanity defense, but Kansas, along with Idaho, Montana and Utah, don't allow it. Alaska also limits the insanity defense.
OBIT-BRAUM'S FOUNDER
Bill Braum, ice cream and burger chain founder, dead at 92
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores says its founder, Bill Braum, has died. He was 92. The company announced the death Tuesday. The company says in a statement that Braum died Monday at his home in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Kansas town where he worked for the small butter and milk processing plant his father ran. He inherited the plant, but later sold it. Braum launched the chain bearing his name in 1968 with 22 Oklahoma stores. The chain has grown to nearly 300 stores with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Kansas college directed coaches to recruit whites
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union alleges in a lawsuit that a small community college in Kansas directed its coaches to to recruit more white athletes and targeted black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such as background checks before offering scholarships. The ACLU alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Highland Community College instituted a plan six months ago to reduce the number of black students at its campus in northeast Kansas. It contends the college's strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches and other harassment.