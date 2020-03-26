Jackson Mo. man wins 1969 Dodge Charger

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ronald Geer received a call from RestoMods.com informing him that he was the Grand Prize Winner of their 1969 Dodge Charger Sweepstakes, giving him the choice between a fully restored 1969 Dodge Charger 440 or $50,000 in cash.
“This made my day – made my year!” said Geer.
Ronald has officially accepted the prize.
He chose the 1969 Dodge Charger, forgoing $50,000 in cold hard cash to take home the very rare and fully restored collector car.
“Here at RestoMods we give away cars and cash all the time, but it’s always a pleasure to speak with a true auto enthusiast and make their dreams come true. We couldn’t be happier about Ronald choosing the ’69 Dodge Charger over the cash, as tempting as that might be in these uncertain times. We can’t wait to hand him the keys!” said Chris Hedgecock, President of RestoMods Media Inc.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.