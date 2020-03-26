Honeywell operating license renewed for 40 more years

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission renewed the operating license of Honeywell International’s uranium conversion plant for 40 more years.
The new license expires on March 24, 2060.
Honeywell receives uranium oxide from mills and in-situ recovery facilities and converts it to uranium hexafluoride. The UF6 is then taken to other facilities, where it is enriched and made into fuel for use in commercial nuclear power plants.
The plant submitted its license renewal application in February 2017.
The commission staff determined renewing the license would not pose undue risk to public health and safety, and would not significantly affect the quality of the environment.
The review is included in a final safety evaluation report published in March 2020, and an environmental assessment published in October 2019.
The facility is currently in a “ready-idle” status with a reduced amount of material on site.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.