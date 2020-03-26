First positive in Carter County Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Carter County.
The patient is currently hospitalized.
The health center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
They will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
No other information will be provided about the patient
