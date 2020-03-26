First Alert: Foggy morning; Windy, warm afternoon

(KFVS) - Light, patchy fog could again impact your morning drive.
After the fog burns off, northern counties will have partly cloudy skies. The rest of the Heartland will be It will be mostly sunny.
It will also be breezy and warm. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Some southern counties could reach the low 80s by the afternoon.
The beautiful conditions come to an end with storms and possible severe weather.
Tonight, northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could have rain and storms into early Friday morning. There is a small risk of hail with the storms.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon.
From the evening into early Saturday, more storms are possible.
There is another threat for severe storms on Saturday.
