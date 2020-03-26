Crash involving 2 semis shuts down 1 lane of I-24

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving two semi tractor trailers has shut down one eastbound lane of Interstate 24 early Thursday morning, March 26.
The crash happened at approximately 1:04 a.m. at the 17 mile marker at the McCracken-Marshall County line.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), one of the semis involved is a tanker hauling a herbicide. The tanker is in the median.
It is not clear if there are any injuries or what caused the crash.
KYTC said the lane closure may take some time to allow crews to remove the truck.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and to be aware of first responders.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and McCracken County DES are on the scene.
