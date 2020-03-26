Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close due to rising Ohio River

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry in Illinois is expected to close in late afternoon on Thursday, March 26. A more precis time will be announced by mid-afternoon.
The closure is due to rising floodwaters on the Ohio River.
The ferry was expected to halt operations on Friday, but the river is rising faster than anticipated.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis said the Ohio River rose about a half inch an hour Thursday morning.
This is putting floodwaters at the edge of KY 91.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry normally has to close when Ohio River floodwaters are in the 42 to 43 foot range on the Shawneetown, Ill. gauge.
The river was at 42.7 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 10 a.m. today, with floodwaters lapping at the edge of the pavement on KY 91.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Rte. 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Ill.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River a day.
