Banterra Bank holds blood drives
A donor giving blood during a blood drive. (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Smith | March 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:11 PM

(KFVS) - There is a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Banterra Bank has teamed up with the Red Cross to hold a series of blood drives at Banterra Banks.

The following locations will be hosting blood drives at the following times:

  • The Marion Banterra on 3201 Banterra Dr., on March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Cape Girardeau Banterra on 1650 N. Kings Highway., on March 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Carterville Banterra on 108 E. Plaza Dr., on April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Paducah Banterra on 5200 Hinkleville Rd., on April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

