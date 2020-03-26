Banterra Bank holds blood drives

(KFVS) - There is a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Banterra Bank has teamed up with the Red Cross to hold a series of blood drives at Banterra Banks.
The following locations will be hosting blood drives at the following times:
- The Marion Banterra on 3201 Banterra Dr., on March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Cape Girardeau Banterra on 1650 N. Kings Highway., on March 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Carterville Banterra on 108 E. Plaza Dr., on April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Paducah Banterra on 5200 Hinkleville Rd., on April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
