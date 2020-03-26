Ballard County schools change calendar

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County Schools will continue NTI instruction and meal deliveries during the originally scheduled spring break. This change end the school year on May 8, instead of May 15 or April 30 for Ballard County pre-school.
The staff has prepared and delivered over 15,000 meals to students and smaller children in seven days of the program.
Since travel has been discouraged during this time, the school felt like this would inconvenience a smaller number of families than usual.
Any families that still plan to be out of district, please get in touch with your child’s teachers as soon as you can.
The school is committed to two additional things.
They wish to come back to in-person school as soon as they get an all-clear from Frankfort, and making sure students still get “milestone moments” like graduation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.