Why isn’t everyone getting tested for COVID-19?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you want to get tested for COVID-19 there is a certain criteria you have to meet before getting tested.
Officials at the Cape County Health Department say the criteria is changing everyday.
“Patients that are hospitalized and have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 are able to be tested, those who are symptomatic and are residents of congregate living facilities and house adults ages 65 or older, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Maria Davis, health educator at Cape County Health Department.
They are also testing people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
Davis said if you have shortness of breath, fever, or a cough stay home.
“If you are having symptoms but you do not meet the criteria, go ahead a stay home because like any other illness if you were sick, we would like you to stay home,” she said.
Cape County Epidemiologist, Autumn Grim said she expects to see faster test results soon.
“I think in the next few weeks you are going to see where physician offices can actually do the testing there in the office and having almost instant results," said Grim.
Davis said if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms call your local provider before going to the emergency room.
