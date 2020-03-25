What you need to know March 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 25.
We are finally getting a break from the rain and storms, at least for a couple of days.
This morning patchy, dense fog could impact your travel plans.
Lisa Michaels says, when the fog burns off, we’ll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon.
Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will also be more cloudy and breezy.
Showers move in on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the evening to early Saturday morning.
- Overnight Senate leaders came to an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
- Perry County, Missouri leaders announced a ‘Shelter in Place’ order will go into effect for residents on Thursday, March 26.
- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that all non-life-sustaining businesses will be required to close by 8 p.m. Thursday.
- The FDA is warning EpiPen users that the emergency injectors could be dangerous due to some malfunctions.
- Carbondale Police are investigating a second shooting that happened on Monday, March 23.
- A college student keeping close tabs on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and Tennessee is going viral with her findings.
- There’s a new push online for people who smoke or vape to stop in order to get their lungs healthy so they’ll have a better shot at fighting COVID-19.
