Stay at Home order in Ill. enters 4th day

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Stay at Home order, issued by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, enters its fourth day on Wednesday, March 25.
The order is in place through April 6, but this could change.
The order was issued to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 1,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths linked to the virus in Illinois. These updated numbers were reported Tuesday afternoon, March 24.
Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website along other resources on COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Pritzker said the state is using a two-pronged approach to make sure the state does not face a “worst-case scenario.”
The first measure being taken is the state at home order, limits on gatherings and social distancing.
The second is working to increase healthcare capacity statewide to meet an increase of hospitalizations before it happens.
