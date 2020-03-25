1st positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The first positive case in Franklin County was confirmed.
According to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, they were notified that a Franklin County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual is a woman in her 50s and is recovering at home on isolation.
The health department said this is the first confirmed case in the county. The woman is thought to have been exposed through community spread.
Public health officials have started investigating the case, talking to individuals who she may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
As part of protocol, more people may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
If you are contacted by the public health officials, please respond promptly.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the number of cases in the state has risen dramatically over the past week with 250 new cases, including four deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.