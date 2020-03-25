1st case of COVID-19 reported in Bollinger Co., Mo.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Health Center has confirmed a 60-year-old man has tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19.
This is the first case of the virus in the county.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 25.
The man is in isolation at his home under the guidance of the CDC.
County health officials said they are working to identify anyone who may have recently come in contact with the man.
The Bollinger County Health Center recommends individuals who suspect they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus to their healthcare provider before seeking care. This action will decrease exposing others and allow medical professionals to implement COVID-19 protocols.
