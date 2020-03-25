SSM in Southern Ill. establishes guide for donations

SSM wanted to express their gratitude to the individuals and businesses who have already been helping their healthcare teams: Rend Lake College, Kaskaskia College, Mt. Vernon Township High School, Centralia High School, Men in White Painting, Tri-County Electric Co-Op, Menards, Shores Builders, PPG-Vanex, Dr. Ronat, the Wishau Family, Marion County Health Department, Bayer, Illinois Baptist SA Disaster Relief, Salem High School, St. Mary’s Catholic Schoolof Mt. Vernon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia, and numerous community partners and citizens.