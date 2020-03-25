SSM in Southern Ill. establishes guide for donations

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM in Southern Ill, has established a guide for those who wish to donate.
SSM has had a large number of inquires on how to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have created a guide to help those who wish to help:
- If you wish to help with the COVID-19 response, please consider donating to our SSM Health Good Samaritan and St. Mary’s Foundations.
- Donations will be directed to the areas of greatest need as this healthcare situation unfolds.
- By having this flexibility, they will be better able to serve the community during this time.
- To donate check out one of the following links:
- If you have personal protective equipment you wish to donate, such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns, please contact us at 618.899.2512.
- They are in need of PPE, as we face a national shortage.
- This is the best way for them to protect patients, employees, and the community.
- While they have not reached the point of asking the community to partner with them by sewing masks, they may arrive at that point in the future.
- At that time, they will communicate a common pattern that will be the most effective.
- If you would like to be added to their communication list for handmade masks, please contact them at 618.899.2512.
SSM wanted to express their gratitude to the individuals and businesses who have already been helping their healthcare teams: Rend Lake College, Kaskaskia College, Mt. Vernon Township High School, Centralia High School, Men in White Painting, Tri-County Electric Co-Op, Menards, Shores Builders, PPG-Vanex, Dr. Ronat, the Wishau Family, Marion County Health Department, Bayer, Illinois Baptist SA Disaster Relief, Salem High School, St. Mary’s Catholic Schoolof Mt. Vernon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia, and numerous community partners and citizens.
