Springfield, Mo. man receives cease and desist letter for price gouging N95 masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from the Springfield, Mo. area has received and cease and desist letter from the Missouri Attorney General’s office for selling N95 masks for an inflated price.
Attorney General Schmitt’s office opened the investigation in response to a report of possible price gouging by a report from TV station KOLR 10.
During the investigation, the man offered to sell masks to an undercover investigator $5.00, about twice the retail price.
The man reportedly still had hundreds in stock.
The investigation revealed that the man had purchased a large stock of N95 masks pre-coronavirus outbreak, and saw an opportunity to sell them at inflated prices.
There is evidence that the man has returned at least 600 masks to the retailers he had purchased them from.
At this time, it appears the man has stopped selling masks at inflated prices.
“When we see instances of price gouging where we can take action, we will,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Our office is working overtime to identify these instances of price gouging, collect consumer complaints, and educate Missourians on what to look out for during this time of uncertainty. Rest assured, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has your back.”
Anyone who sees substantially inflated prices during this pandemic, particularly medical products or other health-related necessities, is encouraged to report it to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging
