SoutheastHEALTH treating their first COVID-19 patient

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH reports staff are treating a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the healthcare system, the patient called ahead to tell the hospital they were seeking treatment after a private lab in Cape Girardeau County confirmed the results of the test.
The call ahead of their arrival prevented and limited exposure to others.
SoutheastHealth said the patient is in isolation and staff are prepared to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Staff are following guidelines form the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC.
