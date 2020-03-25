SoutheastHEALTH foundation sets up COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has created a SoutheastHEALTH Response and Recovery Fund (RRF) to support first responders and healthcare workers affected by disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has seed funded the new program with a donation of $10,000. Donors can text to give securely through One Cause, RRF2020 to 243725.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation President Patti Ranzini says the mission of the SoutheastHEALTH RRF is to improve the health and social welfare of SoutheastHEALTH employees, first responders and at-risk patients by meeting short and long-term public health, medical and social service needs.
Ranzini added that the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will partner with local first responders, EMS, fire and rescue and police departments as their needs arise.
The RRF already has been endorsed by both Cape and Jackson Police and Fire departments.
Curt Buchheit, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Board President, says, “One hundred percent of donations received will go to foster and accelerate the collective impact of our health system, care providers and first responders to help restore the health of communities and families affected by COVID-19. All donations will remain local. The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will manage the distribution of funds to SoutheastHEALTH and its employees and patients and local first responders who may suffer significant hardship during this crisis.”
“Throughout the current pandemic, be assured of the resilience of SoutheastHEALTH’s healthcare system, community and their dedicated employees. Hundreds of doctors, nurses, technicians, police, fire and support personnel will spend days and nights on the front line of this healthcare crisis, providing care and safe shelter to their neighbors in need, despite the circumstances that may await them at their own homes,” said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman. “In times of need, the public turns to their health system as a trusted destination for care. We have already begun to see our employees make remarkable personal sacrifices to ensure that care continues in our community. This fund is an opportunity not only to provide help to those folks who are most impacted by the virus, but also to acknowledge the importance of the entire healthcare team and our collaborative partners in the fire and police departments.”
