SoutheastHEALTH foundation sets up COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

“Throughout the current pandemic, be assured of the resilience of SoutheastHEALTH’s healthcare system, community and their dedicated employees. Hundreds of doctors, nurses, technicians, police, fire and support personnel will spend days and nights on the front line of this healthcare crisis, providing care and safe shelter to their neighbors in need, despite the circumstances that may await them at their own homes,” said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman. “In times of need, the public turns to their health system as a trusted destination for care. We have already begun to see our employees make remarkable personal sacrifices to ensure that care continues in our community. This fund is an opportunity not only to provide help to those folks who are most impacted by the virus, but also to acknowledge the importance of the entire healthcare team and our collaborative partners in the fire and police departments.”