Sikeston library offers curbside pick-up

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Public Library is now offering a no-touch curbside pick-up for those that would like to read more books.
The library closed the week before, but has continued offering online reading materials.
"Our e-book collection has always been online and available 24/7," Sikeston Public Library Director Ron Eifert said. "Between videos, audio books, magazines, that is anywhere between 50,000 to 60,000 items people have access to regardless whether the physical doors to the library are open."
However, for those that prefer to snuggle up with a regular book, they can now order or call ahead and it will be ready for them when they get there.
“People are staying inside, they're reading their books but they are running out," Eifert said. "We kept just getting more and more calls. 'How can I get books? Are you open?' We just decided to start offering this service, just to see who we can help out to keep occupied during this time."
The curbside pick-up hours are from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
"We bag up the patron's books and place them on the bench in front of the library as they pull up," Eifert said. "They can pick them up without any concerns about being exposed to anybody.
For more information, and to view other online content, visit the library’s Facebook page here.
