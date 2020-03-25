Shawnee National Forest to close Lusk Creek Area to eliminate feral swine

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest, in cooperation with USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection is setting up operations to eliminate feral swine in the Lusk Creek Area in Pope County, Illinois of the Shawnee National Forest.
Feral swine are a non-native invasive species. They have recently been documented living and breeding within and around the Lusk Creek Wilderness area.
It is believed that the population is relatively small due to early detection.
To ensure public safety they will temporarily close Lusk Creek Wilderness and surrounding National Forest Area in Pope County, Illinois.
A temporary Forest Closure Order will be issued from March 30 through April 3, 2020, for the operation area.
This forest closure will prohibit any and all public access to the closure area.
