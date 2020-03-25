Second person tests positive in Dunklin County

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health Department has been notified of a second positive case of COVID-19 in Dunklin County.
The patient quarantined at home.
Health Department staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
Dunklin County officials stress that residents should not panic.
Those with symptoms, such as fever and cough or difficulty breathing, should not go to hospital emergency rooms. Instead they should call their health care provider to discuss their situation prior to arrival.
"The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing," said Kim Hughes, executive director of the Dunklin County Health Department. "Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread. It's important to note that community transmission is not a factor at this point in Dunklin County."
The first person with COVID-19 in Dunklin County was a woman in her 70s,
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus<http://www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus> or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus<http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus>. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.
