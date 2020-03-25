Schmitt working with Facebook to combat price gouging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS)- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning of scams and price gouging on Facebook Marketplace.
The Attorney General’s Office has received over 100 complaints on price gouging in the past couple of weeks, mostly relating to critical items Missourians need in fighting this health crisis.
Facebook and Schmitt are working together to combat price gouging in Mo.
That includes banning advertising or the commercial listings of medical masks, hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes, and COVID-19 testing kits.
Facebook is sweeping for these items and will remove any they find, regardless of the asking price.
Consumers are asked to be wary of those seeking to profit off of a public health crisis on Facebook Marketplace.
“During or in the wake of natural disasters or public health crises, bad actors may seek to take advantage of Missourians looking to purchase essential supplies like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and other cleaning supplies,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My office is working with Facebook, Amazon, and other third party sales platforms to fight price gouging and scams in Missouri, but consumers should still remain vigilant and report suspicious activity in their communities.”
Missourians can report price gouging by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 or going to the Attorney General’s Office website.
When reporting, please provide the url link to the specific listing and a full screenshot of the content including the seller’s name and location.
