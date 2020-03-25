3rd COVID-19 case confirmed in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department, in Mis-souri, announced a third person in the county has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The health department was informed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 that a woman in her 30s tested positive for the virus.
It is unknown if her case is connected to the first two case in the county.
Health officials are investigating the case and will contact any additional individuals or organizations considered at risk.
Due to recent confirmed cases of COVID-19, Perry County Commissioners have issued a Shelter in Place order, which goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 12:01 a.m.
The Shelter in Place order means residents should stay at home with the exception of essential activities, such as, but not limited to medical purposes or grocery shopping. For a complete list of exceptions for order click here.
