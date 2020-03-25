Perryville Police offer Virtual Reading

Jeri Cain the Public Education officer says, “I decided that we are going to support the schools. and i went to chief and said hey will you read a book for me so i can post it.” After he did, she posted it and a day later it has almost 5,000 views. She goes on to say, "We want to continue this as a form of public service because here in Perryville we try to get out in the public as much as we can, react to the public, and have a good report with them. "