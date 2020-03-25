Perryville Police offer Virtual Reading

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Members of the Perryville Police Department are taking time out of their busy schedules to entertain the public with virtual reading.
The online reading of different books by department staff is their way of entertaining children who are not able to walk into a classroom.
Jeri Cain the Public Education officer says, “I decided that we are going to support the schools. and i went to chief and said hey will you read a book for me so i can post it.” After he did, she posted it and a day later it has almost 5,000 views. She goes on to say, "We want to continue this as a form of public service because here in Perryville we try to get out in the public as much as we can, react to the public, and have a good report with them. "
Cain hopes the virtual reading program will continue through the summer. You can watch the videos by the Perryville Police Department on their facebook page
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.