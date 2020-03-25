Perry Co. officials plead for citizens to stay home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Perry County Commissioner Mike Sauer and other officials are asking residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The County Commission has already activated the Emergency Operations Command following the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 22.
With the county’s second case, the County Commison is now advising all residents of Perry County, with the exception of critical infrastructure employees, to shelter in place for their protection.
This order goes into effect on March 25 at midnight and be reviewed on April 2.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.