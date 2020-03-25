Paducah man missing, requires medication

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man has been missing since Monday, March 23, he requires medication and has not been taking it.
Randall Cope is a 36 year-old white male. He is 5′10″ and 190 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes.
He has numerous tattoos, including “Amy” on his left ring finger, “loyalty” above his right eye, “wicked” with lightning bolts on his hand and full sleeves on both arms.
He last was seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He had two backpacks with him, one dark blue and the other black.
His wife told Paducah Police this morning that Cope was last seen when he was dropped off at the bus station in Paducah on Monday.
She said it is unknown whether he got on a bus or not, but he may be heading to his mother’s house in Florida.
His mother has not seen or heard from him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.