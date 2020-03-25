New positive cases of COVID-19 in southeast Mo.; Gov. Parson’s daily briefing at 3pm

Several new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday morning, March 25. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | March 25, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:43 AM

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Several new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday morning, March 25.

Those include a second case in Cape Girardeau County, the first case in Bollinger County and the third case in Perry County.

In Butler County, a resident was tested for COVID-19 before their death. Currently, the test is pending.

As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 255 positive cases in the state, with five deaths.

Governor Mike Parson is expected to hold his daily news briefing at 3 p.m.

