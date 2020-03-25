Mo. public service announcements feature messages from David Freese, former Mizzou coach

Retired Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel in a public service announcement for Missourians.
By Amber Ruch | March 25, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:51 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Some new public service announcements feature messages from recognizable faces.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Governor Mike Parson’s Office to keep Missourians informed of ways they can protect themselves from contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Some of the messages feature former St. Louis Cardinal and 2011 World Series MVP David Freese and retired Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel.

