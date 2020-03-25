Missouri’s WIC program to offer waivers amid COVID-19 outbreak

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS)- The supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC) will remain in operation in Missouri.
Local agencies continue to support current participants and to enroll new participants who may now be income-eligible due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved Missouri’s request to waive the WIC program’s physical presence requirement.
This is due to The CDC’s recommendation of social distancing.
Missouri WIC has requested additional waivers to allow WIC local agencies and retailers to better serve WIC participants while limiting exposure and travel for WIC users and staff.
The following waivers have been approved through May 31:
- WIC participants may now choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories to help address WIC product shortages that have occurred because of food distribution issues.
- WIC participants may substitute Jif, Skippy and Peter Pan peanut butters in the same size; substitute medium eggs if large eggs are not available; and purchase quarts and gallons of the same variety of milk to total the number of gallons on their checks.
- The WIC state agency will decrease the maximum quantity printed on checks to allow WIC customers to purchase smaller quantities of food items from multiple retailers for up to the full amount of their food prescription.
- Retailers must allow WIC participants to purchase the full amount of items on their check, if available in the store, and should not be held to quantity limitations.
- WIC participants may also inquire about the possibility of ordering formula from an authorized pharmacy for later pick-up within the same month if formula is not available in their immediate area.
Fore more information visit the Missouri WIC website.
