Missouri woman who died of coronavirus worked for Red Cross

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The youngest of the eight people to die of the coronavirus outbreak in Missouri was a 31-year-old Red Cross employee who was buried as her family watched from their cars.
The American Red Cross Missouri-Arkansas Region said that besides the death of biomedical services employee Jazmond Dixon in St. Louis, one other Red Cross worker tested positive and another staff member is “presumed to be positive through a medical assessment.”
Dixon was buried Tuesday. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced he asked President Donald Trump to approve a federal disaster declaration that would allow the state to receive federal assistance to help the unemployed and to remove biohazardous materials.
