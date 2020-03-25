Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
2 more residents of Springfield assisted-living center die
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more residents of a southwest Missouri assisted-living center have died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the state to eight. Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, on Tuesday announced the deaths of the two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, who were both residents of Morningside East in Springfield. The death of another resident, in her 80s, was announced late Monday. A fourth resident has been hospitalized. Missouri's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 255, up from 183 on Monday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER IMPACT
Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus. Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday's edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions. A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy's or Kohl's.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABUSE
With isolation, abuse activists fear an 'explosive cocktail'
Families across the country and the world are hunkering down at home during these days of isolation. That means another danger that's less obvious than the coronavirus — a potential spike in domestic violence. It's a time when victims are spending day and night trapped at home with their abusers. They've got no idea when it will end, and fewer ways to ask for help. In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high and meaningful numbers are hard to come by.
DEPUTIES INJURED-SHOOTOUT
Suspect dies in shootout in which deputies were wounded
VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has died after a shootout in which two eastern Missouri deputies also were wounded. KSDK-TV reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Tuesday that the suspect died in the hospital Saturday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies also sustained non-life threatening shoulder and arm injuries in the shootout earlier that night. It happened after an attempted traffic stop near Interstate 44 and U.S. 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when the two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars.
OPEN RECORDS VIOLATION-MISSOURI
Judge: Clay County violated law denying reporter's request
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled Clay County violated a Missouri transparency law by denying a reporter their request to inspect government records. Judge Roger Prokes' ruling on Monday states Clay County committed two violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law when it rejected a Kansas City Star reporter copies of taxpayers bills to see how much they spend on outside lawyers. An assistant county administrator said the county plans an appeal. A lawyer representing The Star in the lawsuit, said the judge’s decision supports Clay County taxpayers' suspicions and they will be filing a request to find out how much Clay County taxpayers spent to defend the lawsuit.
OBIT-BRAUM'S FOUNDER
Bill Braum, ice cream and burger chain founder, dead at 92
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores says its founder, Bill Braum, has died. He was 92. The company announced the death Tuesday. The company says in a statement that Braum died Monday at his home in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Kansas town where he worked for the small butter and milk processing plant his father ran. He inherited the plant, but later sold it. Braum launched the chain bearing his name in 1968 with 22 Oklahoma stores. The chain has grown to nearly 300 stores with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-ARREST
Authorities: Missouri man threatened to give clerks COVID-19
ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old central Missouri man is jailed after he threatened to give two store clerks COVID-19 by coughing on them. Anthony Nunes, of Ashland, is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The Jefferson City-News Tribune reports Nunes was coughing and told clerks in two stores that he had the virus. One incident was reported Friday and the other on Saturday. He was being held Monday in the Cole County jail on $5,000 bond. Sheriff John Wheeler says officers routinely take the temperature of incoming inmates and as of Monday, Nunes did not have a fever.
BOSNIA MILITARY POLICEMAN-EXTRADITION
Missouri man faces extradition to Bosnia on war crime charge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved the extradition of a St. Louis County man to Bosnia, where he faces a war crime charge for allegedly raping a female prisoner. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen's order on Friday won't result in Adem Kostjerevac's immediate extradition. The final decision on extradition is up to the Secretary of State. The government of Bosnia-Herzegovina has accused Kostjerevac of raping a pregnant Serbian prisoner in 1992. Kostjerevac was a military policeman at the time. He was indicted there in 2015 and a prosecutor sought an order to arrest him in April 2017.