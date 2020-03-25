Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more residents of a southwest Missouri assisted-living center have died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the state to eight. Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, on Tuesday announced the deaths of the two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, who were both residents of Morningside East in Springfield. The death of another resident, in her 80s, was announced late Monday. A fourth resident has been hospitalized. Missouri's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 255, up from 183 on Monday.