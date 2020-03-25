Kentucky creates Coronavirus Fraud Task Force

“Kentucky law enforcement is united in the fight against those who seek to profit from fear during the COVID-19 national emergency,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Federal prosecutors in Kentucky are working closely with the FBI and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to identify individuals engaging in COVID-19 fraud, preying on vulnerable populations and the extraordinary anxiety caused by this public health crisis. Together, we remain committed to protecting our fellow Kentuckians from fraudsters and these truly despicable schemes.”