Homemade masks made for Heartland healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People across the Heartland are using their time and talents to make masks for those who need them during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I think everybody can do something,” said Maureen Hodges, who sewed and donated masks to The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
“In this time of need there’s not a whole lot we can do with being quarantined, so this is just our way of being able to help out and help our community,” said Marci Mann, with Connection Point Church’s Sew Connect group.
Mann and members of the Sew Connect group at Connection Point Church in Jackson have donated their finished products to SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System.
“We’re just gonna keep going till they tell us to quit," said Mann.
Hodges donates her masks to those who work at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
“But in the meantime, my daughter, my son in law, lots of my friends also work in healthcare. So, I called them and said you guys, do you need? And they were like oh yeah," said Hodges.
Hodges said it’s hard to think healthcare workers need to worry about having enough masks to keep themselves and patients safe.
“It makes me feel sad to know that people don’t have everything they need," said Hodges. “Which makes it more important that if you can sew you do sew or give fabric or look in your grandma’s sewing basket for elastic. You know you do what you can.”
“It’s nice to be able to give back,” said Mann.
For Mann, the sewing also helps keep her mind off the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Put all my trust in God, and I know everything’s gonna be fine. But ya know there is some worry," she said.
“Hopefully this will all pass and no one will need these, and we’ll just have them for next time," said Hodges.
If you want to help out, you can drop off fabric or elastic to The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. You’ll see a table to leave donations in the front lobby.
Also, if you like to sew, click here for a pattern from Saint Francis and click here for a pattern from SoutheastHEALTH.
