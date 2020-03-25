Heartland organizations keep kids educated, entertained during COVID-19

A list of Heartland organizations helping families stay educated and entertained. (Source: WFIE)
By Tori Bowden | March 24, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 7:51 PM

(KFVS) - Several local schools, libraries, law enforcement, and other organizations want to make sure your family has educational ways to stay busy and entertained while staying home.

Below is a list of some in the Heartland. If you would like to add to the list, please email news@KFVS12.com

SIKESTON DEPOT MUSEUM

According to the Facebook page, the museum is offering free virtual tours, Facetimes, or phone calls for children. Call 573-481-9967 to set one up.

SIKESTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Sikeston Public Library is offering a free curbside pickup option for renting books. You must call ahead of time to reserve, with a limit of five items. Library accounts must be in good standing.

SIMMONS FAMILY MARTIAL ARTS

This martial arts school located in Cape Girardeau is livestreaming classes on its Facebook page.

CAPE GIRARDEAU PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is holding a virtual story time with a new children’s book once per day on their Facebook page.

CAPE GIRARDEAU FIRE DEPT.

Firefighters will hold a virtual fire engine tour Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook page.

PADUCAH POLICE DEPARTMENT

D.A.R.E. officers in Paducah, Ky. are reading children’s books on their Facebook page.

DISCOVERY PARK OF AMERICA

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tenn. is sharing several different resources on their social media platforms. Those include: an “ArtiFACT of the Day,” “Moments of Discovery” videos, a weekly release of the popular “Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast,” “Wildlife Wednesdays,”and “Fossil Friday.”

