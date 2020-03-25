Heartland organizations keep kids educated, entertained during COVID-19

(KFVS) - Several local schools, libraries, law enforcement, and other organizations want to make sure your family has educational ways to stay busy and entertained while staying home.
Below is a list of some in the Heartland. If you would like to add to the list, please email news@KFVS12.com
According to the Facebook page, the museum is offering free virtual tours, Facetimes, or phone calls for children. Call 573-481-9967 to set one up.
The Sikeston Public Library is offering a free curbside pickup option for renting books. You must call ahead of time to reserve, with a limit of five items. Library accounts must be in good standing.
This martial arts school located in Cape Girardeau is livestreaming classes on its Facebook page.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library is holding a virtual story time with a new children’s book once per day on their Facebook page.
Firefighters will hold a virtual fire engine tour Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook page.
D.A.R.E. officers in Paducah, Ky. are reading children’s books on their Facebook page.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tenn. is sharing several different resources on their social media platforms. Those include: an “ArtiFACT of the Day,” “Moments of Discovery” videos, a weekly release of the popular “Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast,” “Wildlife Wednesdays,”and “Fossil Friday.”
