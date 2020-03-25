Group makes masks for southeast Mo. healthcare facilities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people around the Heartland are making homemade masks for healthcare workers.
One group, pictured here, has made between 200 to 300 masks.
They’ve donated to Missouri Delta Hospice, Missouri Delta Home Health, Clearview Nursing Home, people with health conditions, and more.
To continue to make masks, they need more elastic. If you would like to donate elastic, you can call Kathy Cossey Seals at 573-620-1843.
If you or a local healthcare facility wants to request masks, you can reach out to Seals as well.
