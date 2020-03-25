Foggy Wednesday Morning

Patchy to dense fog across the Heartland this morning. After the fog dissipates, partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies will be the sky conditions today. Temperatures in the low 60s by the afternoon.
The warmth really comes tomorrow, Thursday, with the mid to upper 70s. More clouds will be across the Heartland with breezy winds ou of the south that may be as high as 25mph.
Friday there will be chances of showers during the day with strong to severe storms in the evening to early Saturday morning. This will need to be monitored closely.
-Lisa
