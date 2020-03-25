First Alert: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - We are finally getting a break from the rain and storms, at least for a couple of days.
This morning patchy, dense fog could impact your travel plans.
Lisa Michaels says, when the fog burns off, we’ll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon.
Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will also be more cloudy and breezy.
Showers move in on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the evening to early Saturday morning.
