Electric rates to decrease for Mo. Ameren customers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Electric rates are scheduled to decrease for Missouri Ameren customers in April.
Ameren said customers, on average, will pay $15 less each year.
This would be approximately $1.25 per month.
The decrease is due to the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) approving a $32 million decrease in Ameren’s annual revenue requirement.
According to Ameren this is the second year their rates have decreased for customers. It is part of the company’s Smart Energy Plan.
