COVID-19 cases spike in Ky.; Gov. Beshear to give update on response

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Kentucky spiked on Tuesday, March 24.
During his daily briefing, Governor Andy Beshear said there were 39 new cases in the state and this was the biggest one-day spike they have seen. Beshear reported the total number of positive cases in the state was 163 on Tuesday.
According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health website there are 157 positive cases in the state.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Gov. Beshear is ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. Details of the order can be found here.
Gov. Beshear will speak around 4 p.m. today to update Kentuckians on the COVID-19 response.
He will start the briefing with a kid friendly video aimed at helping young children understand and cope with what is going on.
