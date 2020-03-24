Could be a foggy start to Wednesday

Tonight there will likely be some light drizzle and fog. Could be a foggy start to the day on Wednesday, but sunshine will break through by the late morning hours for most of the area. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. Even warmer numbers are expected Thursday and Friday, although it will be windy too. We are watching for more showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday, some of these could be strong to severe.