Clouds are slowly breaking up.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. It took a while, but the low clouds and fog are finally beginning to break up across most the area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies later this afternoon. Temperatures are warming through the 50s. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 60s except upper 50s where the low clouds take the longest to dissipate.
This evening we will see southerly winds increase and this will keep temperatures from falling too far this evening. It will also keep areas of dense fog from developing. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy warm and breezy. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storms late in the afternoon or evening. Highs will reach the middle 70s north to near 80 south.
