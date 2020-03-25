Clouds are slowly breaking up.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. It took a while, but the low clouds and fog are finally beginning to break up across most the area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies later this afternoon. Temperatures are warming through the 50s. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 60s except upper 50s where the low clouds take the longest to dissipate.