CHC in Illinois to receive $3.6 million in federal funding for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Illinois will receive $3.6 million in federal grants to help support 45 Community Health Centers (CHC) with their COVID-19 response efforts.
The funding is from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, that was signed into law on March 6, 2020.
The health centers are able to use the funds to increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost tele-health capacity.
The following CHCs received the funds:
- Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,6162
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135
- Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $230,491
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $85,486
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $73,286
- Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $118,461
- Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $57,133
- Cass County (Virginia): $53,726
- Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $64,896
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $53,040
- Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $85,337
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $61,853
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $65,504
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $73,672
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $99,290
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $141,129
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $80,796
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $63,365
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $77,868
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $118,508
- Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $53,153
- Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $63,214
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $65,787
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $84,630
- Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $53,495
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $79,211
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $53,703
- Knox County (Galesburg): $54,450
- Lake County (Waukegan): $103,435
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $115,289
- Macoupin County (Carlinville): $57,381
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $101,348
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $87,919
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $56,409
- Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $69,342
- Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $64,779
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $121,566
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401
- TCA Health (Chicago): $59,098
- University of Illinois (Chicago): $82,683
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $152,135
- Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $63,077
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $66,017
The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health centers across the country.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.