Butler Co. resident tested for COVID-19 before death

Coronavirus testing (Source: WAFB)
By Marsha Heller | March 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:33 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Butler County, Missouri.

According to Coroner Andy Moore, a person in the county was tested for COVID-19 prior to their death.

Currently, the test is pending.

Moore said he is investigating the cause of death.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family, details about the deceased will not be released by the coroner’s office.

Moore said all state and local agencies have been notified.

Any positive COVID-19 tests will be released to the state for further reporting and announcements.

Posted by Andy Moore - Butler County Coroner on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

