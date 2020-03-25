Baptist Health creates COVID-19 assistance fund

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The Baptist Health Foundation has created a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund to support critically needed resources for patients and its healthcare staff across Kentucky and southern Indiana.
People can assist two ways - by donating commercially manufactured personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gowns and gloves, or through financial donations.
Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will be used to support Baptist Health hospitals, physician offices, patients and their family members, and staff due to the coronavirus crisis
“Creating the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is a way to ensure we can provide assistance where it is needed most,” said Roy Lowdenback, Baptist Health System Vice President of Philanthropy. “The COVID-19 crisis has inspired our community to ask how they can help our frontline staff. We want to be the best stewards of their generosity and that is why we are encouraging them to support the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. It is the very best way to deploy supplies and assistance to patients and staff and their families.”
For more information about Baptist Health Foundation visit their website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.