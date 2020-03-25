Baptist Health creates COVID-19 assistance fund

“Creating the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is a way to ensure we can provide assistance where it is needed most,” said Roy Lowdenback, Baptist Health System Vice President of Philanthropy. “The COVID-19 crisis has inspired our community to ask how they can help our frontline staff. We want to be the best stewards of their generosity and that is why we are encouraging them to support the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. It is the very best way to deploy supplies and assistance to patients and staff and their families.”