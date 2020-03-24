What you need to know March 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 24.
Rain and storms will push into the Heartland this morning and will continue for the first half of the day.
Lisa Michaels says the storms should not be severe, but there is a chance for small hail near the Bootheel.
There is a higher risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The threat from the storms could be damaging winds, hail and a small risk of an isolated tornado in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Highs today will be in the low to upper 50s.
- A healthcare worker has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Francois County, Mo.
- A second person tests positive for the coronavirus in Perry County, Mo.
- There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pemiscot County, Mo.
- Senators will be back at the negotiating table today to try and hammer out a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
- Today a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Cape Girardeau. Patients have to have a referral from a health care professional before being admitted for testing.
- Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that left a 35 year old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.
- Reports of shots fired in a Carbondale neighborhood led to a nearly five hours long standoff with a suspect.
- Hospitals are asking members of the community to make the masks for healthcare workers.
- A new study suggests how long the new coronavirus can stay on surfaces.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.