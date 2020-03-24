What you need to know March 24

There is a higher risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | March 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 4:38 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 24.

First Alert Weather

Rain and storms will push into the Heartland this morning and will continue for the first half of the day.

Lisa Michaels says the storms should not be severe, but there is a chance for small hail near the Bootheel.

There is a higher risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The threat from the storms could be damaging winds, hail and a small risk of an isolated tornado in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Highs today will be in the low to upper 50s.

