UC Schools deliver meals to kids

UNION CITY, Tn. (KFVS)- Union City school personnel and volunteers hit the streets with nearly 1,000 meals/snacks prepared by cafeteria workers on Monday.
March 23 was the first day of a new feeding program designed to provide food children in the Union City area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any child under 18 who showed up along the UC schools’ eight bus routes or at two “grab-and-go” locations received a free meal.
Director of Food Services Nan Tilghman and her staff began preparing meals at 6 a.m.
Tilghman said gesture and effort – designed to provide those both in need and those simply wanting to take care of the school system’s gesture after classes were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus and its spreading – was rewarding.
“To know that we provided for children, some of whom might not have had anything to eat, was just a humbling experience,” said Tilghman, who lauded the efforts of her entire cafeteria crew as well as the volunteers who helped distribute the meals. “To see their faces along the many bus routes or at the other two places… for many of them, it was the closest thing to normalcy they had during these confusing and scary times. It was worth the extra effort that everyone involved in the project put forth.”
UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said plans are for the practice to continue the remainder of this week and next week.
The meals will continue to be prepared at both Union City Elementary School and UC High School.
Buses will leave those locations at 10:30 each morning on their regular routes to deliver the food.
The pick-up time for Save-A-Lot and Kiwanis Park will continue to be 10:30 a.m.
Tilghman claimed there would be “something warm” for children to eat each day, and “not just sandwiches.”
Hamburgers, corndogs, vegetables and fruit are all on the menu as the program continues.
Union City Schools will remain closed until April 13 in attempts to practice social distancing and due to the coronavirus concerns.
